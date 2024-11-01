47,392 centenarians among 9.7 crore voters in Maharashtra; 22.22 lakh in 18-19 age group

A total of 47,392 centenarians are among the more than 9.7 crore citizens in Maharashtra who are eligible to vote in the November 20 assembly polls, according to Election Commission data.

As per the figures shared by state Chief Electoral Officer, there are 22,22,704 voters in the age group of 18-19 years, while the number of centenarians, those aged 100 and above (oldest at 109), stood at 47,392.

The state has 9,70,25,119 registered voters – 5,00,22,739 men, 4,69,96,279 women and 6,101 of the third gender.

Polling for the 288-member state assembly will be held on November 20 and results will be declared on November 23.

