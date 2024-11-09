₹3.70 crore cash seized from van in Palghar amid poll code ahead of Maharashtra polls

Police have seized more than ₹3.70 crore cash from a van in Palghar district of Maharashtra amid the code of conduct in place for the November 20 assembly polls, an official said on Saturday (November 9, 2024).

The cash was seized at Wada in the coastal district on Friday (November 8, 2024)., police inspector Datta Kindre said.

"The police's vigilance and flying squad received a tip-off that a van was transporting cash through the district. Based on the information, the team intercepted the van and carried out a check, during which it found that ₹3,70,50,000 cash was being transported. The driver and security personnel failed to produce valid documents required for the transportation of the cash," he said.

They told the police that the cash was being taken from a company based in Navi Mumbai to Vikramgad in Palghar, he added.

The cash has since been seized and the Income Tax Department as well as election officials have been informed for further probe, he said, adding that two occupants of the van have been detained.

