ADVERTISEMENT

2024 Lok Sabha elections: Shiv Sena (UBT) moves HC over Ravindra Waikar’s poll victory

Published - July 17, 2024 09:20 am IST - Mumbai

PTI

Ravindra Waikar

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Amol Kirtikar on Tuesday moved the Bombay High Court challenging the Lok Sabha election victory of Ravindra Waikar, candidate of the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde.

In his petition, Kirtikar, who lost by a wafer-thin margin of 48 votes, sought to set aside Waikar’s election as the Member of Parliament from the Mumbai North-West constituency, alleging lapses in the counting process. He also sought a declaration that he was duly elected from the said constituency. Kirtikar, son of Shiv Sena leader Gajanan Kirtikar, claimed that on the counting day itself, he had filed an application seeking a recount as there was a discrepancy. His plea is yet to come up for hearing.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US