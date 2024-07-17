GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

2024 Lok Sabha elections: Shiv Sena (UBT) moves HC over Ravindra Waikar’s poll victory

Published - July 17, 2024 09:20 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
Ravindra Waikar

Ravindra Waikar

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Amol Kirtikar on Tuesday moved the Bombay High Court challenging the Lok Sabha election victory of Ravindra Waikar, candidate of the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde.

In his petition, Kirtikar, who lost by a wafer-thin margin of 48 votes, sought to set aside Waikar’s election as the Member of Parliament from the Mumbai North-West constituency, alleging lapses in the counting process. He also sought a declaration that he was duly elected from the said constituency. Kirtikar, son of Shiv Sena leader Gajanan Kirtikar, claimed that on the counting day itself, he had filed an application seeking a recount as there was a discrepancy. His plea is yet to come up for hearing.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Shiv Sena / Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray / justice and rights

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.