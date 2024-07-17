2024 Lok Sabha elections: Shiv Sena (UBT) moves HC over Ravindra Waikar’s poll victory

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Amol Kirtikar on Tuesday moved the Bombay High Court challenging the Lok Sabha election victory of Ravindra Waikar, candidate of the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde.

In his petition, Kirtikar, who lost by a wafer-thin margin of 48 votes, sought to set aside Waikar’s election as the Member of Parliament from the Mumbai North-West constituency, alleging lapses in the counting process. He also sought a declaration that he was duly elected from the said constituency. Kirtikar, son of Shiv Sena leader Gajanan Kirtikar, claimed that on the counting day itself, he had filed an application seeking a recount as there was a discrepancy. His plea is yet to come up for hearing.