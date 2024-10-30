Maharashtra Assembly polls: AIMIM fields 14 candidates, three in Mumbai

The AIMIM has released its candidate list for the Maharashtra Assembly elections

Fielding its least number of candidates since 2014, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) released its list of 14 candidates on Tuesday (October 30, 2024) for the Maharashtra Assembly elections. These include sitting MLAs Mufti Ismail Qasmi from Malegaon Central, Faruk Shah Anwar from Dhule and incumbent MP Syed Imtiaz Jaleel from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) East.

AIMIM की जानिब से महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा चुनाव 2024 में कुल 14 प्रत्याशी चुनाव लड़ रहे हैं।

महाराष्ट्र की अवाम से अपील है कि जहाँ जहाँ मजलिस के उम्मीदवार मैदान में है उनको 20 नवंबर के दिन Vote देकर भारी मतों से कामयाब करें ताकि विधानसभा में आपकी हक़ की आवाज़ को बुलंद कर सकें और… pic.twitter.com/klDsOojMqs — AIMIM (@aimim_national) October 29, 2024

In Mumbai, AIMIM is fighting on three seats - Kurla, Versova and Byculla. Former Byculla MLA Waris Pathan will contest from Bhiwandi this time.

AIMIM debuted in Maharashtra during the 2014 polls when it contested on 24 seats. It won two seats. In the following Assembly polls in 2019, AIMIM tied up with Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi and won two of the 44 seats it contested.

Apart from Maharashtra, AIMIM has contested for Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh and even Tamilnadu. It currently has MLAs in Maharashtra, Telangana and Bihar and one MP.

AIMIM is one of many other parties in the poll fray in Maharashtra apart from the two major coalitions vying for power - Mahayuti (BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP) and Maha Vikas Aghadi (Congress, Shiv Sena(UBT), NCP (SP)). Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) is contesting over 100 seats, while VBA is also contesting similar number of seats. Maratha quota activist Jarange Patil’s Maratha Kranti Morcha had fielded 28 candidates of which 16 are in Mumbai.

Maharashtra’s 288-seat Assembly will go to polls on November 20 and results will be declared on November 23.