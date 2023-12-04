SP blames Kamal Nath’s indecency for Congress defeat after MP debacle 

December 04, 2023 04:49 am | Updated 04:49 am IST

Samajwadi Party (SP) on Sunday blamed the alleged indecent statements given by Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath on the SP president Akhilesh Yadav for the rout of the grand-old-party in the M.P. Assembly polls, results of which were declared on December 3.

“Ramdhari Singh Dinkar (a Hindi poet) famously said when destruction befalls a person, conscience dies first, the loss of Madhya Pradesh is due to the indecent statements given by Kamal Nath Ji’s about our national president Akhilesh Yadav Ji. It is true for other places also where Congress lost, their leaders become egoistic,” said Manoj Singh Kaka, the SP Spokesperson.

The SP, a partner within the INDIA bloc added whenever the Congress humiliates Dalits, backwards and marginalized sections, it will have to bite the dust. “In U.P. they removed a Dalit chief and made whom the new State president, the Congress is continuously humiliating Dalits, Backwards and marginalized sections, the verdict is a culmination of such acts,” Mr. Singh added.

In the run-up to Madhya Pradesh polls, tensions mounted between the Congress and the SP, allies in the INDIA, bloc after the seat-sharing talks for Madhya Pradesh assembly polls failed leading to both parties fielding candidates against each other on more than 20 assembly seats in the elections.

The SP president Akhilesh Yadav went on to question the credibility of the Congress party, adding only after the Madhya Pradesh seat-sharing negotiations failed, he realized that the lNDIA opposition bloc is only for national elections, while Congress leaders also attacked the SP president, questioning his party’s capabilities in the State.

