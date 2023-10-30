Rajasthan-like raids in M.P. in next four days, says Digvijaya

October 30, 2023 11:29 am | Updated 11:29 am IST - Bhopal

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Sunday, October 30, 2023, claimed that Central agencies will carry out searches in election-bound Madhya Pradesh similar to the ones they recently conducted in Rajasthan, which also goes to polls next month.

Earlier this week, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) searched the premises of Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra and the party candidate from Mahua Assembly seat as part of a money laundering probe into an alleged exam paper leak case in the State.

Assembly elections in the BJP-governed Madhya Pradesh and Congress-ruled Rajasthan will be held on November 17 and November 25, respectively.

Talking to reporters in Bhopal, Mr. Singh said, “On one hand they (BJP) are intimidating officers, on the other, they are going to conduct raids in Madhya Pradesh like they did in Rajasthan. If this happens, then you will come to know where all Digvijaya Singh gets information from.”

Asked about the names of the people who could face such action, he said, “see it for yourself in the next four days”. Mr. Singh denied having differences with State Congress chief Kamal Nath and claimed such reports were a propaganda of the ruling BJP.

‘BJP rift at its peak’

“The factionalism in the BJP is at its peak these days and to cover it up they are sponsoring and spreading false news of rift among Congress leaders, especially between Kamal Nath and me. Every leader of the Congress is united and determined to defeat the BJP,” Mr. Singh said.

The Rajya Sabha member further said he cancelled his Jhabua and Khategaon visits as the AICC general secretary wanted to discuss some issues of organisational and electoral importance.

