Priyanka Gandhi comes to Madhya Pradesh during polls for entertainment: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

November 17, 2023 01:17 pm | Updated 01:17 pm IST - Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on November 17 slammed Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for drawing analogies through films during her campaigning, saying she came to Madhya Pradesh for “entertainment” and disrespecting democracy and people.

“Congress is not serious. I want to ask Priyanka Gandhi whether acting or ‘Jai-Veeru’ or if a film can be made on Modi ji (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) is a poll issue. She has made fun of elections. It is disrespect to democracy and the people,” Mr. Chouhan told PTI at his ancestral home in Jait of Sehore district before heading for voting in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls. Voting began at 7 a.m. in all 230 constituencies in the State.

“She is not at all serious. They consider polls, people and democracy entertainment. That's why they arrived here for entertainment. It is a reflection of her poor thinking. Talk about serious issues. Can you contest polls on the issue of CM acting in films,” asked Mr. Chouhan, referring to her remarks during campaigning.

Addressing an election rally in the Datia Assembly constituency, Priyanka had termed Mr. Chouhan a “world-famous actor" and said he could outshine Amitabh Bachchan. “But whenever someone talks about work, he starts behaving like (comedian) Asrani,” she had said.

She also targeted PM Modi for “crying” about the abuse he had faced from the Opposition and said a film titled ‘Mere Naam’ should be made on him.

Mr. Chouhan appealed to the people to vote for a better future for youths, the welfare of society and the progress of the State.

The CM highlighted steps taken by his government for all sections, especially women through the ‘Ladli Behna’ scheme, and said they plan to also start a ‘Lakhpati Behna Yojna’ programme. He referred to the ‘Kisan Samman Nidhi’ started during his tenure and the promise to procure paddy at ₹3,100 per quintal and wheat at ₹2,700 per quintal among others.

Responding to a query that he did not campaign in his constituency Budhni ahead of the polls, Mr. Chouhan said people have always blessed him in Budhni. “I have been serving them continuously. People only asked me not to campaign here and come only for voting,” he said.

Congress has fielded TV actor Vikram Mastal of Ramayan-2 fame from Budhni to take on Mr. Chouhan.

Responding to another question on alleged attacks on his party workers, Mr. Chouhan said “they” (Congress leaders) are nervous sensing defeat, and tried to attack BJP workers and their homes. “They are distributing liquor and goats and accusing BJP of doling out favours,” he said.

“As they are aware of their defeat, they have started creating an atmosphere of accepting it from now itself,” he added.