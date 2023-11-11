PM Modi calls himself OBC but wears ₹2-crore suit: Rahul Gandhi

November 11, 2023 05:18 am | Updated 01:37 am IST - Bhopal:

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that he calls himself a member of the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) but wears suits worth ₹2 crore and travels in aircraft worth thousands of crores of rupees.

Addressing a rally in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh’s Satna, the former Congress president launched a scathing attack on the Prime Minister. He said, “The Prime Minister says that I am an OBC and became Prime Minister by saying this, but he wears suits worth ₹2 crore and flies in an aeroplane worth thousands of crores. Narendra Modi changes at least two-three suits in a day.”

“This shirt of mine goes on. I wear this shirt only,” Mr. Gandhi said, pointing to his white shirt.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Congress leader also claimed that 18,000 farmers had killed themselves due to loans in Madhya Pradesh in the last 18 years.

“In 2021, 670 farmers took their lives in Madhya Pradesh. Do you know how many farmers killed themselves in Chhattisgarh (in 2021)? 70,” Mr. Gandhi said, adding that the figure was nearly 10 times higher in Madhya Pradesh in comparison to the neighbouring Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh.

Rahul’s charge

Mr. Gandhi also said that it was the big businesspersons and industrialists who “stole” the 15-month Congress government in Madhya Pradesh.

“We had talked about the farm loan waiver in the last elections and we had done that. But after that, big businesspersons and industrialists stole yours and our government from Madhya Pradesh in concert with Narendra Modi ji and (Shivraj Singh) Chouhan ji. Because, they know that the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh will not work for [Gautam] Adani ji but for the farmers, labourers and small businesspersons.”

The Congress had won 114 seats in the 2018 polls and had formed a government with support from independent MLAs and smaller parties. However, in March 2020, the Kamal Nath-led government collapsed after 22 Congress MLAs led by Jyotiraditya Scindia, now a Union Minister, switched over to the BJP.

Mr. Gandhi reiterated his party’s promise of conducting a caste-based population survey in the State.

Madhya Pradesh goes to polls on November 17 for its 230 Assembly seats.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT