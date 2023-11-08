Modi slams Nitish Kumar over 'derogatory' remarks, says will do whatever he can to ensure respect of women

November 08, 2023 05:42 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - Guna (MP)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday slammed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over his ‘derogatory’ remarks against women in assembly and said the constituents of the INDIA bloc have not uttered a word despite such “disrespect” for women.

The PM said he will do whatever he can to ensure the respect of women.

“Yesterday, one of the INDIA alliance’s big leaders who is holding the bloc’s flag high and playing different games to unseat the present government (at the Centre) used a language, which no one can even think of in a state assembly in the presence of mothers and sisters... he didn’t even feel ashamed of it,” said Mr. Modi without taking Mr. Nitish Kumar's name.

Mr. Nitish Kumar, while emphasising the importance of education among women to control the population, on Tuesday put forward a vivid description in the state assembly of how an educated woman can restrain her husband during sexual intercourse. He apologised for the remarks on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Those having such a vision, how can they keep your honour and respect? How low will they stoop? What an unfortunate situation for the country. I will do whatever I can to ensure your honour and respect,” PM Modi said.

He was addressing a rally in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna ahead of the November 17 assembly elections.

“He (Nitish Kumar) does not have shame. Not only this, no leader of INDIA alliance uttered a word despite such big disrespect for women,” he said and asked, “Those who have such a view against mothers and sisters, can they do any good?” “Mothers and sisters, for your respect I will do whatever I can,” he asserted.

Referring to his promise of continuing the free ration scheme to 80 crore people across the country beyond December, PM Modi said the Congress has announced that it would complain against him to the Election Commission on the issue.

“I will do everything to ensure the continuation of the free ration scheme to 80 crore people for the next five years. Let them (Congress) go to any court against me in the world,” he said.

Mr. Modi also said that his government was working on a policy under which electricity would be generated through solar power in every household. The surplus power left after domestic consumption will be purchased by the government and thus every citizen in the nation will become a power producer, he said.

The PM said that during 10 years of BJP rule at the Centre, the Madhya Pradesh government’s state budget increased from ₹80,000 crore to ₹3 lakh crore and said that when Congress was in power at the Centre it would not allocate enough funds for the state.

Mr. Modi said Madhya Pradesh is buzzing with development and its economy has boomed due to double-engine governments after the BJP came to power at the Centre in 2014. He cautioned people against choosing the Congress saying it puts roadblocks for development.

BJP-governed Madhya Pradesh goes to polls in a single phase on November 17.

Earlier, Mr. Modi addressed a rally at Damoh town where he stressed that he would continue to fight against corruption despite abuses being hurled at him.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.