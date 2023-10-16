HamberMenu
MP elections: Independent MLA and ex-minister Pradeep Jaiswal joins BJP

Mr. Jaiswal, a former Congressman, was elected as an Independent MLA from the Waraseoni constituency in Balaghat district in the 2018 elections

October 16, 2023 11:29 am | Updated 11:44 am IST - Bhopal

PTI
Independent MLA Pradeep Jaiswal. File

Independent MLA Pradeep Jaiswal. File | Photo Credit: A.M. Faruqui

Independent MLA Pradeep Jaiswal, who had served as a minister in the erstwhile Kamal Nath-led government, on Sunday night joined the BJP ahead of the next month's Madhya Pradesh assembly elections.

Mr. Jaiswal, a former Congressman, was elected as an Independent MLA from the Waraseoni constituency in Balaghat district in the 2018 elections.

He became a minister when Congress formed a coalition government under Nath with the support of MLAs of BSP, SP, and Independents. The government collapsed in March 2020, 15 months after coming to power.

Mr. Jaiswal joined the BJP in the presence of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state unit BJP president VD Sharma, a party spokesman said.

Waraseoni municipal council president Sarita Dangre and her predecessor Smita Jaiswal also joined the ruling party.

Polling for all 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh is scheduled to be held in a single phase on November 17. The counting of votes will be taken up on December 3.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023 / Madhya Pradesh / Bharatiya Janata Party

