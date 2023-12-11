Ujjain BJP MLA Mohan Yadav to be new Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh

December 11, 2023 05:19 pm | Updated 05:41 pm IST

Ujjain Dakshin Mohan Yadav is set to become the 19th Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh as he has been elected as the leader of BJP legislature party.

A three-term MLA representing Ujjain Dakshin Assembly constituency, Mr. Yadav has previously served as Education Minister in the incumbent Shivraj Singh Chouhan Government, between 2020 and 2023.

Mr. Yadav’s name was proposed by Mr. Chouhan at the BJP Legislature Party meeting in Bhopal. Mr. Yadav has also served as the chairman of Madhya Pradesh Tourism from 2013 to 2018.

