Man booked in M.P. over video projecting BJP leader Vijayvargiya as Ravan

Citing legal provisions, police say that after registration of the complaint by police, if a complainant wants, they can file a suit in a court at the personal level

October 26, 2023 11:08 pm | Updated 11:08 pm IST - INDORE

PTI
BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya. File

BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya. File | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA

Ahead of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly election, police have registered a non-cognisable offence report (NCR) against a man in Indore over a video purportedly projecting BJP candidate Kailash Vijayvargiya as Ravan and his Congress rival Sanjay Shukla as Lord Ram, an official said on Thursday.

Mr. Vijayvargiya and Mr. Shukla are contesting the November 17 election from Indore-1 constituency.

BJP legal cell's Indore-1 Assembly seat in-charge Harshal Singh Raghuvanshi lodged a complaint at the Aerodrome police station that a person named Rakesh shared a controversial video on October 24 in a WhatsApp group, the police official said.

In the video, depicting a Ram-Ravan battle scene in a television serial, the pictures of Mr. Vijayvargiya and Mr. Shukla were super-imposed on the faces of those enacting Ravan and Lord Ram, respectively, he said.

ALSO READ
BJP takes swipe at Congress over 'corruption' in poll-bound Chhattisgarh with cartoon portraying CM Baghel as Ravan

In connection with the video, an NCR has been registered against Mr. Rakesh under Indian Penal Code Sections 298 (uttering words, etc, with deliberate intent to wound religious feelings) and 500 (punishment for defamation), Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Aditya Mishra told PTI.

Citing legal provisions, Mr. Mishra said that after registration of the NCR by police, if a complainant wants, he can file a suit in a court at the personal level.

The complainant, Mr. Raghuvanshi, said appropriate legal steps would be taken in connection with the controversial video released at the time of the election campaign.

