Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar poll fray witnesses newcomers going up against veterans

Poll bound Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district is witnessing a clash between veteran politicos and political newcomer coming into a headlong collision. Sagar, which was an erstwhile Congress bastion has gradually become a BJP stronghold in the recent years, and the grand old party is looking to win back the region ahead of the 2024 General Election.

Bhupendra Singh, a veteran Bharatiya Janata Party leader, a two-term MLA, and one-term MP, and the current Minister of Urban Development and Housing in the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Madhya Pradesh government is being challenged on Khurai assembly seat by Congress’s 29-year-old candidate Raksha Rajput, a new entrant in the State’s politics.

BJP’s Gopal Bhargava, a veteran eight-term MLA and the current Public Works Department Minister of the State is facing a fight at Raheli constituency from Congress’s 30-year-old engineer Jyoti Patel, who won the Zila Panchyat polls in her political debut some years ago.

Minister of Transport and Revenue, Govind Singh Rajput is also in the fray from the district.

When the Congress announced Raksha’s name as candidate from Khurai in Sagar district, people were not shocked or unaware of her name. A regular in the headlines of local newspapers, Raksha called herself a ‘victim’ of Bhupendra Singh’s ‘Gundaraaj’ (Thugdom).

“My father was a government teacher. He was being harassed by some people who had encroached our land. My father tried to seek help from Bhupendra Singh but all his pleas fell on deaf ears. Fed up with the harassment, he committed suicide. No action was taken against the perpetrators even when my father had named them in his suicide note, all because Mr. Singh was backing the goons,” Raksha told The Hindu.

Raksha, a postgraduate and the head of a family of five following her father’s demise, has net moveable assets of around ₹28 Lakhs and has around 5 lakhs debts. She is taking on Mr. Singh, one of the richest politicians in MP, with incomes and assets running into multiple crore.

“Jo inke khilaf bolta hai, ye uspar FIR kara dete hain (They file an FIR against anyone who speak out against them),” said Raksha at one of her pubic meetings.

She was hinting at the cases lodged against former MLA from Khurai, and senior Congress leader Arunoday Choubey, who was booked by the police in cases which she claims were ‘politically motivated by Mr. Singh.

After being booked, Mr. Choubey refused to contest elections forcing Congress to turn towards Raksha, who is now being backed by the former MLA. Her campaign is being planned and executed by Guddu Raja Bundela, a wealthy Rajput satrap who was formerly with the Samajwadi Party but switched to the Congress some time ago.

As with Raksha, Raheli constituency aspirant Jyoti Patel also calls herself a victim of atrocities and injustice of BJP Minister Gopal Bhargava. Patel likens herself to David who wants to defeat the veteran MLA who she compares to Goliath.

An engineer by education, and top of her class, Ms. Patel - who is taking care of her mother and siblings after the demise of her father - says that politics was never her cup of tea.

“My father and mother were also Congress workers. Mr Bhargawa had filed many fake political cases against them. My father died in Covid. He once send goons to threaten me. Such is his terror amid the people that no one can say anything to him,” said Ms. Patel.

Ms. Patel, holds Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, who had given four tickets to women from Sagar’s eight seats, as her exemplar. The BJP, in contrast, has not fielded any female candidate from Sagar.

“If you need the upliftment of women, you need to have a woman MLA. Men can only throw away money on women and think that they care for them, just like Shivraj ji,” said Ms. Patel who is popular with women in the constituency. Her comments referred to the Madhya Pradesh government’s Ladli Behna (Dear Sister) scheme in March this year in which women are being given an over ₹1,000 allowance on a monthly basis.

In Sagar, among the eight Assembly seats - Khurai, Surkhi, Bina, Deori, Naryoli, Sagar city, Banda, Raheli - six are presently with the BJP while Congress had won two the last time around.

“Ladki bahut acchi hai. Ye humara bhala karegi (This is a good girl. She will make it better for us), says 88-year-old Janki Devi from Bichiya village who had been hugged by Ms. Patel during the poll campaign.

Ms. Patel says that in one of his public campaign, Mr. Bhargawa’s son, Abhishek Bhargava, had said that Congress has fielded kids to fight against BJP bigwigs.

“I just want to tell Mr. Bhargava, that even Ravana had thought that Lord Rama was a kid. He was defeated by that very kid,” she added.

While Mr. Singh and Mr. Bhargava could not be contacted, Gaurav Sirothiya, the BJP president in Sagar, said that all the allegations against the Ministers were fake, and that the Congress has nothing to talk and so the candidates lie constantly.

“Our Ministers have been winning for so long, why would people vote for liars. The BJP is the only party that thinks about all the people, irrespective of caste, community and gender,” he said.

In almost every seat, the Congress candidates are telling the voters how Sagar’s development has been zero under the BJP’s rule. “Our people are migrating. There is no water. Roads are bad. What have you got in 18 years of BJP rule,” said Mr. Raja Bundela in a public meeting who further added that if Congress comes to power, the power bill will be halved from its current numbers, and there would be enough water for irrigation along with financial help to the farmers.

The BJP MLA from Sagar city, Shailendra Jain, on the other hand has been recounting the developments brought in by his party. Sagar being selected for the Smart City project, and the tripling of the railway line from Bina to Katni often find mention in his speeches, along with the construction of schools, colleges and roads. Mr. Jain is contesting against his sister-in-law, Nidhi Jain, who is married to Mr. Jain’s younger brother, Sunil Jain.

The rife between two brothers intensified since last year’s civic elections. Ms. Jain, representing the Congress, lost the mayoral race to BJP’s Sangeeta Sushil Tiwari who was being backed by Mr. Jain.

People in Sagar’s Teenbatti market area, where a giant status of Dr. Sir Hari Singh Gour - a distinguished lawyer, and social reformer on whose name the city’s only university was built, sits - quip that regardless of which party the vote for the seat will untimely remain in the Jain family.

In Bina, the Congress has fielded district Mahila Congress president Nirmala Sapre, who is double postgraduate and law school pass-out. The BJP’s candidate from this seat is the incumbent MLA Mahesh Kumar Rai, who won by a slim margin of 632 votes in 2018 and was educated till class 12th.

Another minister in the fray from Sagar is Govind Singh Rajput who was in the Jyotiraditya Scindia camp as he moved from the Congress to the BJP along with his leader in 2020. Contesting from Surkhi, Rajput in 2018 had defeated the BJP’s Sudhir Yadav and was also made a Minister in Kamal Nath’s 15-month-long government. He is the only Scindia loyalist in the present BJP government who holds the same portfolios (Revenue and Transport) which he held in the previous Kamal Nath government.

After analysing the caste equations, the Congress pitched Brahmin leader Neeraj Sharma from this seat, which boasts large number of Brahmin voters. Mr. Sharma, a contractor and farmer was formerly with BJP but changed the party after Mr. Rajput was given extra attention by the BJP who once was his rival.

“The truth is that Kamal Nath wants to destroy Scindia and for this, he had given two dummy candidates in front of two big BJP ministers and pitted a very strong person in front of Rajput, its all fixed,” Naveen Ahirwar, who runs a milk dairy in Sagar, said.

Objecting against being called as dummy candidate, Raksha said, “People will know who is a dummy and who is real after the results come out.”