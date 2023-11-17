Madhya Pradesh polls | Clash leaves two injured in Dimani constituency

November 17, 2023 12:05 pm | Updated 12:48 pm IST - Bhopal

Two persons were injured in a clash on Friday during voting in Madhya Pradesh’s Dimani constituency where the Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar is contesting, an official said. The situation is under control, he said.

Morena Superintendent of Police (SP) Shailendra Singh said that a clash between two groups was reported from Mirdhan village over attempts to stop voters from casting their ballots.

The SP said some channels ran inaccurate reports claiming that there was firing and subsequent bullet injuries in the village.

“Two persons identified as Ajay Sharma and Rampratap Sharma were injured by sticks in the fight. The news of bullet injuries is wrong,” he said, adding that additional police personnel have been deployed in the area.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission said around 12% of votes were polled across the 230 seats of Madhya Pradesh till 9 am.

Chief Electoral Officer of MP Anupam Rajan said peaceful polling is underway in all the constituencies.

Electronic voting machines were changed at some places during mock polling while technical snags were rectified at some other booths, he said.

“So, the polling is underway at all places uninterrupted,” he said, adding that 11.95% polling was recorded in the state till 9 am.

He said 12.1% of those who cast their votes are males, while 11.89% are females. The highest polling at 9 am was recorded in Rajgarh district at 16.49% and it was lowest in Indore district at 6.21%, he added.

