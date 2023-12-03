ADVERTISEMENT

Madhya Pradesh election results 2023 | Constituency-wise trends, leads and wins

December 03, 2023 04:28 pm | Updated 04:32 pm IST

This interactive map shows the real-time constituency-wise trends on leading and nearest trailing candidates in all the 230 constituencies of Madhya Pradesh.

The Hindu Bureau

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan celebrates party’s victory with Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia at the CM House. in Bhopal on December 3, 2023. | Photo Credit: A.M. Faruqui

The BJP is set to rule Madhya Pradesh once again with the party registering a landslide victory in the State.

Polling for all 230 seats for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly election was held on November 17. The Congress is hoping to return to power in the heartland state, seizing on “anti-incumbency” against the BJP, which has been ruling the state since 2003, barring a 15-month period during December 2018-March 2020.

Also read: Madhya Pradesh Election Results 2023 | Scindia credits BJP’s ‘double-engine’ govt, welfare policies as party leads in MP

Of the 230 seats, 47 are reserved for Scheduled Tribes and 35 for Scheduled Castes.

