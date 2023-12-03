December 03, 2023 10:25 am | Updated 10:50 am IST - Bhopal:

The latest trends in Madhya Pradesh show that the Bharatiya Janata Party is leading on 73 seats and Congress on 28 seats in the state.

Union Minister and BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia arrives at the residence of incumbent Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, in Bhopal.

However, former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Kamal Nath said that he is "confident" about his party forming the government.

Speaking to the reporters here, the Congress leader said that he has 'trust' in the voters of the state."I have not seen any trends; I don't need to look at any trends till 11 am. I am very confident; I trust the voters of Madhya Pradesh..." he said.

However, it is to be noted that all leads now are based on the counting of postal ballots.

The BJP fought the poll under a largely collective leadership while Congress projected former Chief Minister Kamal Nath as its chief ministerial face.Nath has been the MP Congress Committee (MPCC) president for several years. He has represented the Chhindwara parliamentary seat for nine terms since 1980, becoming one of the longest-serving MPs in the country.

The counting of votes of assembly elections held in Madhya Pradesh on November 17, began at 8 am on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

The Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections were held on November 17, 2023, to elect all 230 members of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

