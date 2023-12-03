December 03, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST

Several Members of Parliament in the fray in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections saw mixed results, with BJP MPs faring slightly better.

At the time of writing, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in 163 seats in Madhya Pradesh, while the Indian National Congress leads in 66. The Bharat Adivasi Party managed to clinch one seat.

In Dimani, Union Minister and BJP MP Narendra Singh Tomar maintained a lead of more than 24,000 against Balveer Singh Dandotiya of the Bahujan Samaj Party. Mr. Tomar is currently the Minister of Agriculture and Farmer’s Welfare, and was elected to the Lok Sabha in 2014 and 2019, and briefly, a member of the Rajya Sabha.

BJP MP Riti Pathak, meanwhile, has won from the Sidhi constituency, beating Congress’ Gyan Singh by around 19,700 votes. Ms. Pathak is a member of the Lok Sabha, first elected in 2014, and re-elected in the subsequent elections in 2019.

In Jabalpur Paschim, BJP MP Rakesh Singh led Congress’ Tarun Bhanot by a little more 30,000 votes. Mr. Singh has been a member of the Lok Sabha from Jabalpur for several terms since 2004, and was, at one point, the BJP State President for Madhya Pradesh.

BJP MP Uday Pratap Singh won by a margin of more 56,000 against Sunita Patel, the Congress candidate, in Gadarwara. He has been a member of the Lower House since 2014.

As of round 19 of 20, BJP MP Ganesh Singh was trailing behind Dabbu Siddharth Sukhlal Kushwaha in Satna by a little more than 4,600 votes.

