Kamal Nath targets Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan, says he's a 'good actor'

November 12, 2023 03:08 pm | Updated 03:08 pm IST - Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath on November 12 claimed people will bid farewell to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan after the upcoming State polls, but Mr. Chouhan will not be jobless as he is a "good actor".

Mr. Nath was addressing a public rally in Rehli Assembly seat of Sagar district, located about 200 km from Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal, ahead of the State Assembly polls scheduled on November 17.

Only four days are left for the State BJP government, which is run by "police, money and administration," he charged.

Mr. Nath claimed the people of Madhya Pradesh will "bid farewell" to Mr. Chouhan after the upcoming elections.

“… Shivraj Singh ji will not be jobless, though he would not be the chief minister. He is a good actor and will go to Mumbai to pursue an acting career there and bring glory to Madhya Pradesh,” he further claimed while addressing a gathering.

The election on November 17 is for the future of Madhya Pradesh and not of any candidate, he said while accusing the BJP of ruining the State in the past 18 years.

CM Chouhan had promised to provide one lakh jobs to the youth, Nath said.

“Leave it aside, at least they should have filled the backlog of posts [lying vacant] in the government,” he said.

People should understand the intention of Mr. Chouhan, whose “announcement machine” is running at double the speed, Mr. Nath claimed.