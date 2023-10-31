Kamal Nath promises setting up of panel for development of backward classes

October 31, 2023 03:18 pm | Updated 03:18 pm IST - Bhopal

Ahead of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls, State Congress chief Kamal Nath on October 31 said if his party is elected to power, it will get a caste census done to ensure justice to the backward classes and set up a Commission to provide them equal opportunities.

Notably, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, during her poll rallies in Madhya Pradesh, has also pitched for a caste census, saying the exercise is necessary to know the exact number of people from OBC, SC and ST communities in the country so that policies can be framed accordingly to provide benefits to them.

In a post on his X handle on Tuesday, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath said he is committed to making the backward class families prosper in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The Congress government will get a caste census conducted to ensure justice to the backward classes. A 'Saman Avsar Ayog' (equal opportunities commission) will be formed for the overall development of the backward classes,” Mr. Nath stated.

Earlier, addressing a rally in Sagar district in August this year, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had also announced a caste-based census in Madhya Pradesh, if his party gets elected to power. Elections to the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly will be held on November 17.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.