Kamal Nath promises setting up of panel for development of backward classes

In a post on his X handle, Kamal Nath said he is committed to making the backward class families prosper in the State. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, during her poll rallies in Madhya Pradesh, also pitched for a caste census.

October 31, 2023 03:18 pm | Updated 03:18 pm IST - Bhopal

PTI
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi with Madhya Pradesh Congress President Kamal Nath during a public meeting ahead of Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, in Damoh district, on October 28, 2023.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi with Madhya Pradesh Congress President Kamal Nath during a public meeting ahead of Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, in Damoh district, on October 28, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Ahead of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls, State Congress chief Kamal Nath on October 31 said if his party is elected to power, it will get a caste census done to ensure justice to the backward classes and set up a Commission to provide them equal opportunities.

Notably, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, during her poll rallies in Madhya Pradesh, has also pitched for a caste census, saying the exercise is necessary to know the exact number of people from OBC, SC and ST communities in the country so that policies can be framed accordingly to provide benefits to them.

In a post on his X handle on Tuesday, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath said he is committed to making the backward class families prosper in the State.

"The Congress government will get a caste census conducted to ensure justice to the backward classes. A 'Saman Avsar Ayog' (equal opportunities commission) will be formed for the overall development of the backward classes,” Mr. Nath stated.

Earlier, addressing a rally in Sagar district in August this year, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had also announced a caste-based census in Madhya Pradesh, if his party gets elected to power. Elections to the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly will be held on November 17.

Related Topics

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023 / Madhya Pradesh / Bhopal / state politics / politics / politics (general)

