In sixth list for M.P., BJP announces candidates for Vidisha, Guna

October 29, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - Bhopal

A day before the last date for filling nominations, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday announced its sixth list of candidates for the November 17 Assembly election in Madhya Pradesh.

The BJP has fielded Mukesh Tandon from Vidisha and Panna Lal Shakya from Guna. With this, the party has declared candidates for all 230 seats in the State.

The announcement comes at a time Union Home Minister Amit Shah is on a three-day visit to the poll-bound State.

Believed to be close to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Mr. Tandon lost the 2018 Assembly election from Vidisha, a long-time bastion of the BJP. The party won the seat in every election since 1998, with Mr. Chouhan himself representing it from 2013 to 2018.

Mr. Tandon will face Shashank Bhargava of the Congress who defeated him in 2018.

Mr. Shakya, who comes from a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) background, won from Guna, in the Gwalior-Chambal region, in the 2013 Assembly election. He was, however, denied ticket in 2018, with the party favouring current MLA Gopilal Jatav.

