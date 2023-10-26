Ex-deputy collector Nisha Bangre | Out of job and out of race after a long battle

October 26, 2023 10:32 pm | Updated October 27, 2023 12:38 am IST - BHOPAL

Former deputy collector Nisha Bangre, who joined the Congress party in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday will not contest the upcoming Assembly election but will serve the State and the party in other capacities, State Congress president Kamal Nath said.

He was speaking at a public rally in his home turf Chhindwara, where he also inducted Ms. Bangre into the party ranks. “You will become an example. No problem that you are not contesting the polls, but I need your services in M.P.,” he said.

Ms. Bangre had quit her deputy collector position in June after the administration denied her permission to attend a Buddhist event and an all-religion prayer for the inauguration of her home in Amla. Her resignation was only accepted by the Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday after a four-month long struggle. Having quit government service, she sought to enter politics and contest the polls from Amla in Betul district.

‘Still hoping to contest’

The Congress, which had earlier held the seat for her, announced its candidate for Amla late on Monday, the deadline set by the Madhya Pradesh High Court for the government to decide on Ms. Bangre’s resignation. On Tuesday, however, the Congress changed its candidates for four other seats in the State.

Ms. Bangre accused the BJP government of “conspiring against her” by issuing the order accepting her resignation only after the Congress declared its candidate. She, however, continues to be hopeful that the party will consider changing its candidate from Amla. “I have been told that the Congress’ central leadership will review the matter. I am going to Amla now and will be ready to file the nomination in case the party gives me a signal,” she told The Hindu in a phone conversation.

A source in the State Congress said that Ms. Bangre had not fared well in the party’s internal surveys and that has now been conveyed to her. “She has become a prominent face representing women and Dalits in the State now. So it’s better for her to start working for the party on the ground instead of contesting an election right away,” the source said.

Another senior leader, however, said, “Since, she was not a party member until now, I don’t think her name was part of any survey. We wanted to field her but the BJP government delayed clearance to her resignation on purpose.” He added, “Now, it’s not right to replace Manoj Malve [Congress candidate from Amla] out of the blue. She will get better opportunities after the elections.”

‘BJP suppressing women’s voices’

As the government failed to accept her resignation, submitted in June, Ms. Bangre had moved the High Court on August 7 and got a ruling in her favour, with the court directing the government to decide on the resignation soon. On August 21, however, the government initiated departmental proceedings against her and used them to get a stay on the HC’s directions.

In September, Ms. Bangre took out a foot march from Betul to Bhopal. She was detained in the State capital in October when her supporters decided to protest at Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s house, but was released the next day.

Last week, the HC again ruled directing the government to conclude the proceedings and make a decision on her resignation by Monday, October 23.

Ms. Bangre has accused the ruling BJP of suppressing the voice of women. “They keep talking about women but do not want strong women to move forward. Why have they been so scared of letting me contest the polls?” she asked. “If they can treat a civil servant this way, imagine how they treat the common women,” she added.

