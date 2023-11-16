HamberMenu
Foreign diplomats witness PM Modi’s roadshow in M.P.

November 16, 2023 03:49 am | Updated 03:49 am IST - Indore

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to the supporters while being showered with flower petals during a roadshow for the Jharkhand Assembly elections, in Ranchi on November 14, 2023.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to the supporters while being showered with flower petals during a roadshow for the Jharkhand Assembly elections, in Ranchi on November 14, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

A three-member delegation of foreign diplomats witnessed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s roadshow in Indore ahead of the November 17 Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, with one of them describing elections in India are like a festival that people celebrate.

The delegation had first-hand experience of the ruling party’s election campaign, a BJP functionary said on Wednesday.

Michael Rees, second secretary in the Australian High Commission, Bazil M Lyakinana, Minister (consular affairs) in the Tanzanian High Commission, and Mayumi Tsubakimoto, second secretary at the Japanese embassy were part of the delegation that witnessed the BJP's campaign for the Assembly elections, the official said.

“We saw the Prime Minister's roadshow in Indore on Tuesday evening,” Japanese diplomat Mayumi Tsubakimoto said.

“We also met local leaders to know how the BJP is reaching out to the people as part of its election campaign,” she said.

According to Ms. Mayumi, she saw that elections in India are like a festival that people celebrate.

A similar delegation comprising representatives of diplomatic missions from Nepal, Australia, New Zealand, Denmark, and Singapore had visited Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat to understand the party's campaign during Assembly elections in the two States in November and December 2022 respectively, the BJP functionary said.

The programme is part of the “Know BJP” initiative launched by the party president J.P. Nadda on its 43rd foundation day in 2021.

