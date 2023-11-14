Diplomats to visit Indore, gain ‘insight’ into BJP’s poll campaign

November 14, 2023 01:03 am | Updated 01:03 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday, November 13, 2023, said that a three-member delegation of foreign diplomats based in New Delhi will be visiting Indore on November 14-15 to get a “first hand insight” into the BJP’s election campaign, as part of the party’s “Know BJP” outreach.

Included in the delegation are Michael Rees, second secretary in the Australian high commission, Bazil. M. Lyakinana, Minister plenipotentiary (consular affairs) in the high commission of Tanzania, and Mayumi Tsubakimoto, second secretary in the Japanese Embassy.

Indore is in Madhya Pradesh where campaign is in full swing ahead of the Assembly polls on November 17. In a release issued by the BJP’s foreign affairs cell chief, Vijay Chauthaiwale, it was stated that similar delegations comprising representatives of diplomatic missions from Nepal, Australia, New Zealand, Denmark, and Singapore had visited Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat during Assembly polls in the two States in November and December 2022 to observe the party’s election campaign.

The “Know BJP” programme, launched by BJP’s national president J. P. Nadda on the party’s 43rd foundation day in April last year has already organised many meetings between Mr. Nadda and members of diplomatic corp in New Delhi.

