Day before polling, 55-year-old election staffer dies of chest pain in Madhya Pradesh

November 16, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - BETUL

A 55-year-old employee of the Madhya Pradesh government engaged in Assembly election duty died on Thursday after experiencing chest pain in Betul town of the State, an official said.

Voting for the MP Assembly election will begin at 7 am on Friday. The counting of votes will take place on December 3.

Bhimrao, employed as a watchman with the MP Public Health Engineering Department and posted on poll duty at booth number 123 in a girls' school, experienced chest pain, Multai Sub Divisional Magistrate Trupti Pateria told reporters.

The victim was rushed to a hospital where he died during treatment, the SDM said, adding that the family members of the deceased have been informed about his demise.

Meanwhile, election officials have started arriving at the polling booths in Madhya Pradesh. There are 64,523 polling booths across the State. These personnel have been connected with the Global Positioning System (GPS) and their activities are being monitored by the MP Chief Electoral Officer's office, officials said.

