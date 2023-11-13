Congress’s ‘primary agenda’ of caste census yet to gain momentum on ground in Madhya Pradesh 

November 13, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - Shivpuri/Bhopal/Narmadapuram

An alaav (bonfire) is lit around 9 p.m. outside a dhaba in Shahpur of Betul district with some men gathered around it. While the alaav symbolises arrival of winters, the conversations around it vary. However, with the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections approaching fast, they dominate the conversations in the gatherings.

Manohar Wagadre, an electronic shop owner in Shahpur town, who hails from the Other Backward Class (OBC) community, expresses his disapproval for an exercise to find out the caste-based population in his State or the country. He says, “It will again promote enmity between people and take us back to the days of caste-based politics. It can get really ugly.”

Dubbed as the party’s “primary agenda” for the November 17 Assembly polls, the top leadership of the Congress has promised a caste-based population survey if voted to power in Madhya Pradesh. In the past one month, almost all of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s speeches in Madhya Pradesh have been dominated by the poll plank, aimed at wooing the OBCs and the tribals that make up nearly 50% and 21% of the State’s population, respectively.

Rahul cites example

While he calls the exercise an “X-Ray” to detect the problems of the tribals, Dalits and backward classes, Mr. Gandhi has also devised a simple example to explain the need of a caste census to the OBC and tribal voters of the State.

At a rally in Ashok Nagar on November 9, Mr. Gandhi had said, “The budget of Madhya Pradesh is approximately ₹3.5 lakh crore and Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his 53 officers decide how the budget will be spent. Out of these 53 officers, only one officer is from the backward class.”

He has also claimed that there are 90 officers who “make decisions” regarding the Central government’s policies and only five of them are OBCs and the tribal representation is even less.

“You [the tribals and OBCs] are unemployed because your people are not making decisions in the government,” Mr. Gandhi had said at a rally soon after the Bihar government released its report of a caste-based survey.

The Hindu spoke to people in multiple regions of the State, including Gwalior-Chambal, Bhopal-Hoshangabad and Mahakoshal and found that the poll plank has gained little to no momentum among the voters and local Congress workers.

Pawan Sharma, a local Congress leader in Shivpuri, who is campaigning with the party candidate K. P. Singh, says that the caste census issue is not being discussed during the local campaigning.

“Our campaigning, including jansampark and nukkad sabhas mostly focus on local issues. People don’t know much about caste census here and we also don’t try to explain it to them,” Mr. Sharma told The Hindu.

“Badey netaon ko manch se bolne do, zameen par mudde alag hote hain (Let the big leaders talk about it from the stage, there are different issues on the ground,” he said.

‘Won’t trust Cong.’

In neighbouring Kolaras Assembly’s Sasai village, Gopal Rathore, a farmer, says that he supports the idea of caste-based counting of population but does not trust the Congress.

“I have read about it and believe that it can help our children get jobs but I don’t think the Congress will conduct a fair census. They are only talking about it because of elections,” he said.

Chhotu Jatav, a second-year B.A student at a government college in Kolaras does not know what a caste census is. He, however, has little hopes of getting a job after his graduation.

“There are barely any jobs here. Instead of wasting my time in preparations, I will rather join my father in the field,” he said.

There are also some who fear an emergence of a new age of caste politics in the Hindi heartland.

Chandrakant Jain, a pharmacy shop owner in Betul district’s Sarni, said, “We remember the time after the Mandal commission report was implemented and we certainly do not want that time back. It will only bring in more divide among people.”

“The BJP and the Congress need to come up better poll agendas to seek votes instead of getting people to fight one another,” he added.

A source in the Congress’s Madhya Pradesh unit admitted that the issue had not been “as impactful among the masses as the party thought it would be”.

“This issue was properly picked up by the top leadership after the Bihar report came out. Although we knew that it was difficult to make it the main poll issue on the ground, we had hoped to start a conversation ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls,” the leader said on condition of anonymity.

The leader said the caste census was a bigger issue at the national level and that local issues were dominating the political space in the State.

“This is the reason you must have noticed that while other leaders do mention the promise of caste census in their addresses, it is only Rahul ji who talks about it in detail,” the leader explained, adding that Mr. Gandhi was preparing the ground for the next year’s Lok Sabha polls.

Meanwhile, the BJP has kept relatively quiet on the subject and is expected to observe its impact in the Assembly polls in five States before devising a strategy to counter the Congress’s narrative.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has termed the Congress’s demand of a caste census an attempt to divide the society.

However, Union Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah, in a first, recently said in Chhattisgarh that his party has “never opposed” the idea of a caste census but will take a decision after proper consultation.

Elections to Madhya Pradesh’s 230 Assembly seats is scheduled to take place on November 17 while the votes will be counted on December 3.