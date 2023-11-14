HamberMenu
Congress wants to rule M.P. through three families: Amit Shah

Can a party that works for its sons do you any good, the Minister asks the audience at campaign rallies, attacking the Congress’s political families in the State

November 14, 2023 11:51 pm | Updated 11:51 pm IST - Bhopal

The Hindu Bureau
Union Home Minister Amit Shah waves to the supporters during a roadshow for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, in Jabalpur on November 14, 2023.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah waves to the supporters during a roadshow for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, in Jabalpur on November 14, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

In poll-bound Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the Congress wanted the State to be ruled by only three families.

Addressing campaign rallies in Rewa and Jabalpur, Mr. Shah amplified his attacks on the Congress, saying, “Congress wants to rule Madhya Pradesh through three families — one is Kamal Nath and Nakul Nath, Kamal Nath wants to make his son the Chief Minister; second is Digvijay Singh Bantadhar and his son Jaivardhan Singh; and third is Sonia (Gandhi) ji and Rahul Gandhi, Sonia ji wants to make Rahul Baba the Prime Minister.”

“The party which is in politics for its sons, can that do any good for you?” he asked.

Mr. Shah continued his attacks on Mr. Gandhi over the issue of OBC politics. “Rahul Baba feels that talking about OBCs would get more votes. That is why someone has written a speech for him and he keeps repeating the same speech wherever he goes. But the fact is that Congress is an anti-backward class party,” he said, alleging that the Congress “sat on” the report of the Kalelkar Commission for years.

The Minister repeated his charges from Monday in which he claimed that former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi had “opposed” the Mandal Commission report.

OBCs form nearly 50% of the population in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, where the Congress wants to dent the BJP’s vote base of OBCs while the saffron party looks to keep it intact.

