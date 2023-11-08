Congress trying to push country towards slavery, says U.P. CM Yogi Adityanath

November 08, 2023 07:22 am | Updated 07:22 am IST - Bhopal

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 alleged the Congress was making a “malicious attempt” to push the country towards slavery and accused it of distorting the history.

Slapping charges of corruption on the Congress, Mr. Adityanath addressed a meeting in Shujalpur in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh and said: “The Congress is making a malicious attempt to push the country towards slavery, whereas the Bharatiya Janata Party is known for upholding the country’s self-respect and confidence.”

Mr. Adityanath, who is campaigning for Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s government ahead of State polls, threw another jibe at the Congress, saying that while the BJP’s ‘double-engine government’ had lifted Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh from the ‘Bimaru’ or laggard category, the same could not be said about Congress-led States. All 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh will go to polls on November 17.