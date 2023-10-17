Congress releases manifesto for M.P. polls; promises 25 lakh health insurance cover to people, 27% OBC quota

October 17, 2023 03:06 pm | Updated 03:13 pm IST - Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath on October 17 released the party’s manifesto for the upcoming State Assembly polls, making a slew of promises including ₹25 lakh health insurance cover to all the people in MP, 27% reservation for OBCs, and to form an IPL team of the State.

The Opposition Congress listed 59 promises in its 106-page manifesto, with assurances for all sections of the society, including farmers, women and government employees.

“We will provide health insurance cover of ₹25 lakh, which also has an accidental cover of ₹10 lakh, for all the people,” Mr. Nath said while releasing the manifesto.

Madhya Pradesh will also have an Indian Premier League (IPL) team of the State, he said.

Mr. Nath also announced waiver of farm loans up to ₹2 lakh and an assistance of ₹1,500 per month to women.

He also promised to provide LPG cylinders at ₹500, make school education free, implementation of the Old Pension Scheme and unemployment allowance for youth ranging from ₹1,500 to ₹3,000 per month for two years.

Elections to the 230-member State Assembly are scheduled on November 17.

