CM Chouhan files nomination papers from Budhni

October 31, 2023 06:06 am | Updated 11:43 am IST - Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday filed his nomination papers from his traditional Budhni seat for the November 17 Assembly polls in the State.

Monday was the last date for filing nominations, while scrutiny will take place on Tuesday. Votes will be counted on December 3.

Before filing his nomination papers in the presence of his wife Sadhna, the Chief Minister performed puja of his ancestral deity in his native Jait village, prayed at Salkanpur Devi temple and sought blessings of the Narmada river, considered the lifeline of the State and revered by its people.

Mr. Chouhan, who led a roadshow on the occasion, urged the people to “consider themselves as Shivraj” and ensure his victory on the basis of welfare works he has done in his political career.

“This is my birthplace, workplace, holy land as well as motherland,” Mr. Chouhan said, adding he is filing his nomination after seeking blessings of elders and best wishes of the people of his constituency.

He is pitted against the Congress’ Vikram Mastal, a resident of Salkanpur town in Budhni, who gained fame as Hanuman in the 2008 television serial Ramayan.

Mr. Chouhan had won from Budhni in the 1990, 2005, 2008, 2013 and 2018 Assembly elections. He was also elected as Lok Sabha MP from Vidisha, of which Budhni is a part, for five terms.

The last date for the withdrawal of candidature is November 2.

