HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CM Chouhan files nomination papers from Budhni

October 31, 2023 06:06 am | Updated 11:43 am IST - Bhopal

PTI
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh, Chouhan accompanied by his wife Sadhna Singh, files his nomination papers for the State Assembly elections, at SDM’s office, Budhni, in Sehore on October 30, 2023.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh, Chouhan accompanied by his wife Sadhna Singh, files his nomination papers for the State Assembly elections, at SDM’s office, Budhni, in Sehore on October 30, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday filed his nomination papers from his traditional Budhni seat for the November 17 Assembly polls in the State.

Monday was the last date for filing nominations, while scrutiny will take place on Tuesday. Votes will be counted on December 3.

Before filing his nomination papers in the presence of his wife Sadhna, the Chief Minister performed puja of his ancestral deity in his native Jait village, prayed at Salkanpur Devi temple and sought blessings of the Narmada river, considered the lifeline of the State and revered by its people.

Mr. Chouhan, who led a roadshow on the occasion, urged the people to “consider themselves as Shivraj” and ensure his victory on the basis of welfare works he has done in his political career.

“This is my birthplace, workplace, holy land as well as motherland,” Mr. Chouhan said, adding he is filing his nomination after seeking blessings of elders and best wishes of the people of his constituency.

He is pitted against the Congress’ Vikram Mastal, a resident of Salkanpur town in Budhni, who gained fame as Hanuman in the 2008 television serial Ramayan.

Mr. Chouhan had won from Budhni in the 1990, 2005, 2008, 2013 and 2018 Assembly elections. He was also elected as Lok Sabha MP from Vidisha, of which Budhni is a part, for five terms.

The last date for the withdrawal of candidature is November 2.

Related Topics

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023 / Madhya Pradesh / election

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.