Cash, drugs, jewellery worth ₹340 crore seized during Model Code of Conduct period in M.P.

November 18, 2023 10:55 pm | Updated 10:55 pm IST - Bhopal

Election to 230 Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh were held on November 17 with counting of votes on December 3; in 2018, a total of ₹73 crore was seized during the election process

PTI

Cash, drugs and jewellery worth cumulatively around ₹340 crore were seized in Madhya Pradesh since the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) was in place last month for the just-concluded Assembly election, a senior official said.

“Cash to the tune of ₹40.18 crore, narcotic drugs valued at more than ₹17 crore, liquor, jewellery and other items cumulatively worth more than ₹280 crore were seized in Madhya Pradesh since the Model Code of Conduct for the State Assembly polls came into force on October 9,” State Chief Electoral Officer Anupam Rajan said on Friday.

Voting to the 230 Assembly seats in the State were held on November 17, while the counting will be taken up on December 3. The State registered a voter turnout of nearly 76%.

Talking to reporters, Mr. Rajan said continuous action was taken by the enforcement agencies across the State since the MCC came into force after the election schedule was declared.

“Illicit liquor, narcotic drugs, cash, precious metals, gold, silver, jewellery and other materials worth about ₹339.95 crore have been seized by the joint team of Flying Surveillance Team (FST), Static Surveillance Team (SST) and police,” he said.

"From October 9 to November 16, these joint teams seized ₹40.18 crore cash, 34.68 lakh litres of illegal liquor worth ₹65.56 crore, narcotic substances worth ₹17.25 crore, gold, silver and other precious metals worth ₹92.76 crore and other materials worth ₹124.18 crore," Mr. Rajan added.

“In the 2018 polls, in such action during the period when the model code of conduct was in place, cash and other items cumulatively worth ₹72.93 crore were seized,” the official pointed out.

