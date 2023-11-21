Blame-game continues over Congress worker’s death in Madhya Pradesh

November 21, 2023 02:07 am | Updated 02:07 am IST - Bhopal

Politics over the death of a Congress worker on polling day in Chhatarpur’s Rajnagar constituency continues. Madhya Pradesh BJP president V.D. Sharma on Monday alleged that Congress MLA and candidate from the seat Vikram Singh Nati Raja “was behind the whole incident, to gain political sympathy and impact the polls”.

On Saturday, senior Congress leader and former M.P. chief minister Digvijaya Singh staged a 24-hour sit-in in front of the Khajuraho Police Station to demand the arrest of BJP candidate Arvind Pateriya, who along with his supporters is accused of running over the Congress worker, Salman Khan.

Both candidates booked

An ‘attempt to murder FIR’ was also filed on Sunday night against Mr. Nati Raja and his supporters in connection with the November 17 incident between BJP and Congress workers which led to Khan’s death.

According to local police, the Congress and BJP candidates along with their supporters were involved in a brawl, after an argument early on November 17.

Superintendent of Police, Chhatarpur, Amit Sanghi said Khan died after being run over by a vehicle during the clash. An FIR under various charges, including murder, has been filed against Mr. Pateriya and his supporters on a complaint by Mr. Nati Raja.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Sanghi said the case has been transferred to the Deputy Superintendent of Police for a faster probe.

“Since, it was a polling day matter, we have registered both FIRs. Now, given the sensitivity of the case, I have today (Monday) transferred the case from the station level to the DSP level,” he said.

Mr. Sharma, who visited Chhatarpur on Monday, led a party delegation to submit a memorandum to Mr. Sanghi and District Collector Sandeep G. R.. He accused the administration of “bias” for not lodging an FIR against Mr. Nati Raja for three days.

Staged incident

Demanding action against Mr. Nati Raja for allegedly attacking Mr. Pateriya and BJP supporters, Mr. Sharma said, “My allegation is that the local Congress MLA organised this incident to take political advantage by influencing the elections.”

“Is a murder case filed when someone gets run over by a car? That too against 35 people?” Mr. Sharma asked.

Mr. Sharma also demanded action against Mr. Singh for staging the sit-in while the model code of conduct was in force.

“Our demand is that this entire incident should be investigated and action should be taken against Digvijay Singh and his associates who are trying to spoil the atmosphere,” he said, speaking to reporters.

“We have also asked the DGP (Director General of Police) and Election Commission for a fair inquiry,” he added.

Meanwhile, a purported video of Mr. Pateriya also appeared on social media in which he has denied the allegations against him and said that the Congress candidate “staged the incident because he knew that he was losing the election”.

Earlier on Sunday evening, the victim’s last rites were performed on Sunday by the family.

Mr. Singh also ended his sit-in following an assurance by the police officials, after he had spent Saturday night in front of the police station.

Mr. Singh accused the police of not taking any action since the lodging of the FIR and alleged that justice would not be done as long as the BJP government was in power.

The former CM had also said that his protest would spread to the entire State if action was not taken soon.

Chhatarpur Collector Sandeep G. R. Told The Hindu that Mr. Singh and the victim’s family had met him. He had assured them of swift action.

“The police and the administration are working and will take action in line with procedures” he said.