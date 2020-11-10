Madhya Pradesh bypoll results 2020 live | Vote count begins; Scindia, Nath prestige at stake

Political drama: Jyotiraditya Scindia, left, and Kamal Nath, who were once on the same side, now stand apart. PTI PTI

10 November 2020 04:02 IST

The BJP needs to win at least eight of these 28 seats to retain power and attain a simple majority in the 230-member Assembly, whose effective strength is 229.

The effect of the Jyotiraditya Scindia factor in the changed political scenario in Madhya Pradesh will be known when the votes polled for by-elections to 28 Assembly seats in the state will be counted on Tuesday.

The bypoll results are also crucial for former Chief Minister Kamal Nath, who lost power in the state seven months ago when a section of Congress MLAs revolted against him after Mr. Scindia quit the party and joined the BJP.

The counting will be held from 8 a.m. on Tuesday in 19 districts where the by-elections were held on November 3, an official said on Monday.

The Election Commission’s guidelines regarding COVID-19 will be in place so that counting agents do not assemble in large numbers at the counting centres, he said.

A candidate, his poll agent and counting agent can remain present in the counting hall, as per the EC’s instructions. “Results can be displayed from the control unit on a big screen as per the EC’s directives,” the official said.

Here are the live updates:

Heavy voter turnout in the State despite COVID-19 risks

Heavy voter turnout was recorded in the Madhya Pradesh byelection on Tuesday despite the COVID-19 pandemic, with the estimated voter turnout crossing 80% in four seats and the average turnout standing at 68.93% in the 28 seats until 7.30 p.m., the Election Commission of India said.

The turnout stood at 80.54% in Agar, 80.01% in Biaora, 80.84% in Hatpipliya, and 83.2% in Badnawar, the seats which fall outside the Gwalior-Chambal region and where even in the 2018 Vidhan Sabha election the turnout crossed 80%. The average turnout in the State stood at 75.05% in the previous election.

Political fortunes of Scindia, Kamal Nath at stake

The importance of the bypolls to 28 Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday goes beyond the simple arithmetic of redefining the majority numbers in the Assembly.

These polls not only have the potential of changing the government in the State, if the Congress manages to win all the seats, but will also change the standing of the leaders in their respective parties.

The math certainly works in favour of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government as it needs to win only nine seats in the 230-member Assembly to cross the halfway mark on its own, compared to 28 for the Congress.

But for the Congress party, still smarting from Jyotiraditya Scindia’s switchover to the BJP, the elections are also about making a dent in the Gwalior-Chambal region, believed to be a stronghold of the Scindias.

