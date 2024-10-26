Loss in Haryana could provide key lessons to Congress in Maharashtra and Jharkhand

Shocked by its defeat in the Haryana Assembly election, the Congress is “reconstructing” the polls not only to find out what went wrong but also for possible lessons to be learnt before the upcoming Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly elections.

A key party strategist, who was involved in the Haryana election and is now handling the Maharashtra election for the party, told The Hindu that the focus was on 24 Assembly seats, where a defeat was “unimaginable” for the party.

Following the October 8 counting, teams from the Congress party have carried out booth-level and block-level surveys again across Haryana.

“The reason we are doing this exercise is to build a solid case. After an unexpected result, fact finding committees are formed, doubts over electronic voting machines are raised, and then everything gets forgotten by the next election,” the source said.

At a recent Congress strategy meeting on Maharashtra, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi asked party strategists to “go deep” into the reasons that cost them the Haryana election.

New SOPs

Going ahead, the party now plans to put into place some standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the upcoming Assembly elections. For example, one complaint that the Congress has filed with the Election Commission of India (ECI) concerns the counting of votes in Haryana election on October 8, when electronic voting machines (EVMs) in 20 constituencies displayed 99% battery capacity even though these EVMs were deployed for the voting on October 5.

“Our candidates will be told that they should look for battery capacity in EVMs, and if they have any doubt, they should write a note and get it signed by the polling officer at the counting centre,” the source said. Only six of the party’s candidates in Haryana followed this process, he said.

Polarisation narrative

Akin to the underlying narrative of polarisation between Jats and non-Jats in Haryana, with the Congress seen to be appealing only to Jats, there is now a sharp divide between Marathas and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in Maharashtra because of the demand for reservation for the Maratha community.

While the Maratha community is said to be dominant in over 150 of the 288 Assembly seats, OBCs play a decisive role in 70-80 seats, party strategists said.

“Maharashtra is likely to be a close contest and unlike previous elections, this election will see polarisation between OBCs and Marathas,” the Congress source said.

In Jharkhand, too, the party has to tread carefully over issues that can create a divide between tribals and non-tribals.

INDIA bloc’s importance

Although Mr. Gandhi wanted an alliance with the Aam Admi Party (AAP) in Haryana, and sought to project the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc, opposition from the State unit scuttled such plans. Now, the Congress and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) are keen to accommodate smaller players, including the Samajwadi Party (SP) and other regional players. In Jharkhand, too, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and the Congress are trying hard to accommodate the concerns of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Communist Party of India-Marxist-Leninist (CPI-ML), among others.

“In politics, perception plays an important role, and if you can keep your allies together, it adds to your strength. Similar to the way the RJD has been accommodated in Jharkhand, the RJD should have given the Congress one out of the four Assembly seats in Bihar where bypolls are taking place,” Kishore Kumar Jha, a Congress veteran from Bihar, said.