YSR Congress announced list of candidates for 24 Lok Sabha constituencies 

March 16, 2024 03:23 pm | Updated 03:23 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) announced the list of its candidates for 24 out of 25 Lok Sabha constituencies on March 16. The candidates include 10 from the Backward Classes, four from the Scheduled Castes, nine from the Other Castes. However, the candidate for Anakapalle was held back for reasons unknown.

The candidates inlude: Perada Tilak (Srikakulam), Bellana Chandrasekhar (Vizianagaram), Botsa Jhansi Lakshmi (Visakhapatnam), Chetti Tanuja Rani (Araku), Chalamalasetty Sunil (Kakinada), Rapaka Varaprasada Rao (Amalapuram-SC), Guduri Srinivasulu (Rajahmundry), Guduri Uma Bala (Narasapuram), Karumuri Sunil Kumar Yadav (Eluru), Simhadri Chandrasekhar (Machilipatnam), Kesineni Srinivas (Vijayawada), Kilari Venkata Rosaiah (Guntur), P. Anil Anil Kumar Yadav (Narasaraopet), Nandigam Suresh (Bapatla), Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy (Ongole), V. Vijayasai Reddy (Nellore), M. Gurumoorthy (Tirupati), N. Reddappa (Chittoor), P.V. Midhun Reddy (Rajampet), Y.S. Avinash Reddy (Kadapa), B.Y. Ramaiah (Kurnool), Pocha Brahmananda Reddy (Nandyal), J. Santha (Hindupur) and M. Sankara Narayana (Anantapur).

