Y.S. Sharmila to launch campaign from Badvel on April 5

April 04, 2024 04:34 pm | Updated 04:59 pm IST - KADAPA

Y.S. Sharmila Reddy launches campaign for Kadapa Lok Sabha seat, aiming to revive Congress party’s fortunes

The Hindu Bureau

A.P. Congress president Y.S. Sharmila. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

APCC president Y.S. Sharmila Reddy will formally launch her campaign for the Kadapa Lok Sabha constituency from Badvel Assembly segment on April 5.

Having announced to contest the prestigious seat represented by her YS family members over the last four decades, she is trying her luck for the first time in the seat.

God is witness to Jagan’s atrocities against me, says Y.S. Sharmila

Her candidature is expected to turn the tide in favour of the Congress party, which won the seat last in 2009 general elections.

Ms. Sharmila will launch her ‘bus yatra’ at Amagampalli village in SA Kasinayana mandal of Badvel constituency at 9.45 a.m. on April 5.

Y. S. Sharmila demands immediate pension disbursal, threatens protest by Congress at Chief Secretary’s office

The yatra will break for lunch at Kalasapadu mandal and will cover Porumamilla and Badvel towns till evening.

She will cover Kadapa (April 6), Mydukur (April 7), Kamalapuram (April 8), Pulivendula (April 10), Jammalamadugu (April 11) and Proddatur (April 12) Assembly constituencies under the Kadapa Lok Sabha seat during the initial phase of campaign.

