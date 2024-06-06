The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has said that he would not repeat the mistakes that he had committed during his previous tenure as the Chief Minister. One would see a new Chandrababu Naidu in the coming days, he said at a meeting with the party’s newly-elected MPs at his residence at Undavalli near here on June 6 (Thursday).

“You will see a new Chandrababu from now. I shall not excessively depend on bureaucrats. There is an accusation that Chandrababu will not change. It will not continue anymore, and you will see it,” he told the TDP MPs.

Discussing the priorities before the TDP, Mr. Naidu said the State would witness political governance rather than bureaucratic. The MPs can walk in anytime to discuss people’s issues and challenges that they face. The MPs and MLAs have to work in tandem. The elected representatives should remember that the mandate given by the people was to serve them. None should belie the people’s hopes and aspirations. The MPs have to take up the State issues and work for their redressal at Delhi, he said, adding, “The present team of MPs is good. It reminds me of the team when Kinjarapu Yerrannaidu was there.”

The TDP cadres, leaders and sympathisers laid down their lives for the party and their leader during the last five years. They said Jai TDP and Jai Chandrababu even when a sword was hanging on their head. None bowed down to the pressure of the ruling party, the YSRCP, he recalled.

Mr. Naidu asked the party MPs to attend the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting scheduled in New Delhi on Friday.

