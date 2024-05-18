GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Yogi Adityanath’s ‘bulldozer’ runs over Dalits, tribals and backwards, claims Congress

The Congress pushes back at BJP after Prime Minister Modi urges Congress to take ‘tuition’ from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister on ‘where to run bulldozers’

Published - May 18, 2024 03:00 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh addressing the media at party office, in New Delhi on May 17.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh addressing the media at party office, in New Delhi on May 17. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asked the Congress to learn from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on “where to run bulldozer”, the Congress hit back by saying that the Chief Minister‘s “bulldozer” is against reservation for Dalits, tribals and backward classes.

Addressing a rally in Barabanki, Mr. Modi had alleged the Congress and Samajwadi Party will run a bulldozer over the Ram temple if elected to power and asked them to take “tuition from Yogi Adityanath on where to run bulldozers”.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh took to social media platform X and cited an article on Mr. Adityanath’s website to claim that it reflected the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s anti-reservation mindset.

“The outgoing Prime Minister today said that the INDIA Janbandhan should learn from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on where to run the ‘bulldozer’. See how Yogi’s ‘bulldozer’ is against the reservation system for Dalits, tribals, and backward classes! The Prime Minister should clearly say that he is supporting Yogi because of his views on reservation,” Mr. Ramesh said.

The Congress leader also tagged his video in which he referred to an article written by Mr. Adityanath titled ‘A country singing in the fires of reservation’.

“In his writing, Yogiji used language that is a direct assault on Babasheb Ambedkar’s Constitution. He uses phrases like ‘reservation that makes you incompetent’ or ‘reservation that results in divisive politics’. U.P. Chief Minister is not the only person who uses such language. This is RSS’ thinking, the Prime Minister’s thinking. They want to remove Babasaheb Ambedkar’s Constitution and that is why they keep harping on 400-plus seats. The truth is the RSS and the BJP never accepted the Constitution,” Mr. Ramesh argued in the video.

The Congress leader claimed that the BJP wanted to carry out the decades-old conspiracy of the RSS to end Ambedkar’s Constitution and draft a new Constitution based on ‘Manuwadi thinking’.

“This is the secret behind his slogan of ‘400 paar’. He wants to do this so that with a majority of 400 seats in the Parliament, he can amend Babasaheb Ambedkar’s Constitution and snatch the right of reservation from Dalits, tribals and backward classes,” Mr. Ramesh alleged.

