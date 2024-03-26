GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Yet another complaint of code violation against LDF candidate in Thrissur

T.N. Prathapan complains to Chief Electoral Officer that Sunil Kumar used photos of Thriprayar temple and Thevar for poll campaign

March 26, 2024 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Yet another complaint has been filed against Left Democratic Front candidate in the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency V.S. Sunil Kumar for violating the Model Code of Conduct.

In his complaint to the Chief Electoral Officer, Congress leader and Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee working president T.N. Prathapan alleged that Mr. Sunil Kumar has used a flex with the picture of the Thriprayar temple and Thevar (deity) for election campaign at Chirakkal in the Nattika Assembly constituency. Mr. Prathapan has also sent a complaint to District Collector V.R. Krishna Theja, who is also the district election officer.

Using religious institutions and religious symbols for campaigning is a violation of the poll code.

Actor’s photo

Mr. Sunil Kumar found himself in trouble earlier too for posting a photo of actor Tovino Thomas for his campaign. The former Agriculture Minister who visited a shooting location of the actor posted a photo with him on the social media. The actor is an ambassador of the Election Commission for Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP). Later, Mr. Sunil Kumar removed the post. However, the Election Commission warned him against repeating such actions.

