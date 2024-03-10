ADVERTISEMENT

Yediyurappa to attend poll meeting on March 10

March 10, 2024 03:27 am | Updated 03:27 am IST - Bengaluru

He said there was no clarity on which seats would be given to the JD(S) as yet

The Hindu Bureau

BJP leader B.S. Yediyurappa. File. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

The former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on March 9 said a clear picture on the party’s candidates for the Lok Sabha election in Karnataka would emerge on Sunday after the BJP election committee meeting. The BJP has not yet announced its candidates in the State, while the Congress on Friday came out with seven names.

“I am going to Delhi tomorrow. Tomorrow evening there is an election committee meeting. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also take part in it. Already, one round of talks has taken place with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J.P. Nadda. Tomorrow we can get a clear picture,” Mr. Yediyurappa told reporters here.

On seat-sharing arrangements with the JD(S), which has joined the BJP-led NDA, he said there was no clarity on which seats would be given to the JD(S) as yet.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Karnataka

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US