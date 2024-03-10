Yediyurappa to attend poll meeting on March 10

March 10, 2024 03:27 am | Updated 03:27 am IST - Bengaluru

The former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on March 9 said a clear picture on the party’s candidates for the Lok Sabha election in Karnataka would emerge on Sunday after the BJP election committee meeting. The BJP has not yet announced its candidates in the State, while the Congress on Friday came out with seven names.

“I am going to Delhi tomorrow. Tomorrow evening there is an election committee meeting. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also take part in it. Already, one round of talks has taken place with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J.P. Nadda. Tomorrow we can get a clear picture,” Mr. Yediyurappa told reporters here.

On seat-sharing arrangements with the JD(S), which has joined the BJP-led NDA, he said there was no clarity on which seats would be given to the JD(S) as yet.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT