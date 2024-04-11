GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Yediyurappa assures C.T. Ravi suitable position in the coming days

The person who should have been roaring in Legislative Assembly, is outside. Honest efforts will be made to ensure he gets a position either in legislative assembly or council says B.S. Yediyurappa

April 11, 2024 07:52 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has said he will make honest efforts to ensure former Minister C.T. Ravi, who suffered defeat in the last assembly elections, gets a suitable position in either the Legislative Assembly or Council.

Addressing an election campaign meeting at Sakharayapatna, part of the Udupi-Chikkamagaluru Lok Sabha constituency, on Thursday, Mr. Yediyurappa said Ravi should have been in the Legislative Assembly. “Injustice has been done to Ravi. The person who should have been roaring in the assembly, is outside. He should get a suitable position in the coming days,” he said.

Earlier, Mr. Ravi addressing the gathering, said that he was sure of winning in the last assembly elections. However, during the elections, the development work he did was not discussed. Instead, there was a bad campaign against him. “The names of our leaders were also misused in the campaign. Hence, I had to lose. Now people have understood what they lost by voting for Congress,” he said.

