Yechury complains to EC against I-T notice to CPI(M)

April 08, 2024 09:38 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - New Delhi 

Details of all donations are already published on party website, he says

The Hindu Bureau

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury | Photo Credit: ANI

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on April 8 complained to the Chief Election Commissioner against the Income Tax department notice against the party’s Thrissur district committee for alleged irregularities.

In a letter, Mr. Yechury said the details of donations that it receives are already published on its website, as part of the party’s commitment to probity. The fact that such notices are being served at a time when election process has begun smacks of “premeditated political motivation” of the Modi government against the ruling CPI(M)-led front in Kerala, he added. This “thoroughly undermines the level playing field” ahead of the ensuing Lok Sabha election, he said. 

The I-T notice served on the CPI(M) Thrissur district committee over irregularities in its bank account is condemnable, Mr. Yechury wrote. He said the details of its countrywide party accounts had already been submitted to the I-T department and the Election Commission (EC) by the law. All information related to the accounts is displayed on the party website, he said. He also noted that no objections were raised all through the year. 

Mr. Yechury also questioned whether the I-T department had sought permission from EC before initiating action against the political parties. The coincidence that the BJP is trying hard to gain a foothold in Kerala cannot be understated, Mr. Yechury said. He urged the EC to issue directions to the I-T department to put in abeyance any action against political parties till the election process is over. 

