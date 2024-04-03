ADVERTISEMENT

Yatnal to attend BJP convention ahead of Kota filing nomination in Udupi

April 03, 2024 12:17 am | Updated 12:17 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Former Union Minister and Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Ramanagouda Patil Yatnal will be among the BJP leaders attending the workers’ convention ahead of Kota Srinivasa Poojary filing nomination papers as the candidate for Udupi-Chikkamagaluru Lok Sabha constituency in Udupi on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Udupi district BJP president Kishore Kumar Kundapura in a statement here said Mr. Yatnal would deliver the keynote address at the rally to be organised near the district BJP office at Kunjibettu at 10 a.m.

Mr. Poojary, party leaders C.T. Ravi, V. Sunil Kumar, MLAs Yashpal Suvarna, Gurme Suresh Shetty, Kiran Kumar Kodgi, Gururaj Gantihole and other leaders would attend the meeting.

Mr. Poojary would file the papers after the convention, he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US