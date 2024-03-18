March 18, 2024 04:52 pm | Updated 04:53 pm IST - MYSURU

BJP candidate for Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha constituency Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar and sitting MP Pratap Simmha made their first public appearance together in Mysuru on March 18 after the latter was denied the party ticket for the general elections. To send a message of unity after the ticket announcement, they jointly addressed a media conference in Mysuru.

Nevertheless, despite showing up together, there was no bonhomie between the two during the one-hour long media interaction where reporters posed a volley of questions to both on the political developments over the last week.

Mr. Simmha’s sarcastic comments about Mr. Wadiyar after he got a clue of him being replaced by the scion of the erstwhile Mysuru royal family did not go well with his party colleagues who decried his outbursts against the BJP candidate.

When reporters asked why he was denied the party ticket, Mr Simmha said it was the party’s discretion. The question of why he was denied the ticket does not arise. “The party announced the ticket to me on March 13, 2014 to contest the Mysuru Lok Sabha election. Nobody asked at that time why I was chosen, as it was the party’s decision. On March 13, 2024, the party chose to field Mr. Wadiyar in Mysuru instead of me. Again, it was the party’s decision. The party does not have to give reasons for not renominating me,” he replied.

To questions on the public seeking answers for the denial of ticket and not considering development, Mr Simmha said he would be roped in for building the party, and strengthening the party organisation. “Some opportunities will come my way. But the immediate priority is to get our candidate elected from the constituency. Later on, I will work to build the party like how I developed the constituency. I welcome the party decision, and work for its organisation,” he said.

Denying reports that he criticised Mr. Yaduveer’s candidature and described it as a ‘media creation’, Mr Simmha said he will work as the party agent for Mr. Yaduveer in this election. “My comments were not as critical as perceived by the media. The media misinterpreted my remarks,” he claimed.

Scion explains decision to join BJP

When asked why he chose the BJP when his late father Srikantadatta Narsimharaja Wadiyar was in the Congress and worked as the party MP, Mr. Wadiyar said the decision to choose the BJP for his political journey was purely personal. “I was personally convinced by the central leadership, and therefore decided to join the BJP.”

Asked whether the development works that Mr. Simmha did over the last 10 years will be continued, Mr. Wadiyar said he has his own vision and strategies for the constituency. “I will make known my plans for 2047 Viksit Bharat soon.”

Among those present were BJP leader Malavika Avinash, MLA T.S. Srivatsa, former MLAs S.A. Ramdas, L. Nagendra, office-bearers of Mysuru and Kodagu party units.

Earlier, the party leaders launched a campaign for collecting suggestions from the people engaged in various professions ahead of the polls.