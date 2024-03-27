Working class suffered the worst during Modi regime: Congress

March 27, 2024 12:02 am | Updated 12:02 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The party promises law for urban employment that would also include comprehensive social security, including health and accident insurance cover

Spelling out details of its promise to ensure shramik nyay or justice for labour, the Congress on Tuesday said it would include the right to health, urban employment guarantee, increase in wages for MGNREGA workers up to ₹400 and reviving labour laws to protect the working class interest in its manifesto. Addressing a press conference at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters, senior party leader and former MP Sandeep Dikshit said the working class had suffered the worst during the last 10 years of the Modi regime and deserved special attention. ALSO READ Congress drafts manifesto with focus on jobs, income support for poor

He said that once the INDIA government comes to power, the party would bring a law for urban employment that would also include comprehensive social security, including health and accident insurance cover.

“We will bring back the labour laws that protect the workers. Right now, they are Labour Codes which don’t mean much,” Mr. Dikshit claimed, adding that INDIA bloc would abolish the contractual system of employment and regular jobs would be provided.

He disclosed that till 2018-19, more than three crore people had joined the agriculture labour. After 2014-15, about 6.5 crore people had migrated from other places and gone into agriculture. “This has happened for the first time in country’s history,” he said.