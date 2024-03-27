GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Working class suffered the worst during Modi regime: Congress

The party promises law for urban employment that would also include comprehensive social security, including health and accident insurance cover

March 27, 2024 12:02 am | Updated 12:02 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau
Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit said the working class had suffered the worst during the last 10 years of the Modi regime and deserved special attention.

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit said the working class had suffered the worst during the last 10 years of the Modi regime and deserved special attention. | Photo Credit: PTI

Spelling out details of its promise to ensure shramik nyay or justice for labour, the Congress on Tuesday said it would include the right to health, urban employment guarantee, increase in wages for MGNREGA workers up to ₹400 and reviving labour laws to protect the working class interest in its manifesto.

Addressing a press conference at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters, senior party leader and former MP Sandeep Dikshit said the working class had suffered the worst during the last 10 years of the Modi regime and deserved special attention.

Congress drafts manifesto with focus on jobs, income support for poor

He said that once the INDIA government comes to power, the party would bring a law for urban employment that would also include comprehensive social security, including health and accident insurance cover.

“We will bring back the labour laws that protect the workers. Right now, they are Labour Codes which don’t mean much,” Mr. Dikshit claimed, adding that INDIA bloc would abolish the contractual system of employment and regular jobs would be provided.

He disclosed that till 2018-19, more than three crore people had joined the agriculture labour. After 2014-15, about 6.5 crore people had migrated from other places and gone into agriculture. “This has happened for the first time in country’s history,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi promises GST exemption, loan waiver for farmers; offer prayers at Trimbakeshwar

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, in a post on X, said the growth rate of wages between 2014-15 and 2021-22 was less than one per cent per year during the tenure of the Modi government.

Mr. Kharge disclosed that the growth rate of wages for farm workers was only 0.9% while it was just 0.2% for construction workers and 0.3% for non-agricultural workers. Drawing comparisons with the Congress-led UPA-2 between 2009 and 2014, the Congress chief said the real agricultural and non-agricultural rural wages grew at the rate of 8.6% and 6.9% per year respectively.

Rahul Gandhi promises recruitment to 30 lakh government posts, apprenticeships for youth

In contrast, he pointed out, the growth rate of real rural wages in the second term of the Modi government had become negative for both agriculture (-0.6%) and non-agricultural rural wages (-1.4%). “The Modi government has snatched the right to work from seven crore people in the last two years. That is why the Congress has accorded top priority to Shramik Nyay”, Mr. Kharge said.

Related Topics

Indian National Congress / Bharatiya Janata Party / bjp / General Elections 2024 / Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.