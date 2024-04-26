ADVERTISEMENT

Workers of Congress, JD(S) engage in clashes in Holenarasipur

April 26, 2024 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

Three suffered injuries during a clash between supporters of the Janata Dal (Secular) and the Congress during polling at Vaddarapalya in Holenarasipur taluk on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The clash broke out when Anupama Mahesh, mother of Congress candidate Shreyas M. Patel visited the booth around 3.45 p.m. The JD(S) workers raised slogans praising their party as the Congress leader reached the place, leaving the Congress supporters angry.

The Congress workers, too, raised slogans, leading to a heated argument. It led to a clash between the groups. Mohan Kumar, Girish, Manjunath suffered serious injuries. They have been admitted to Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences for treatment.

In another case, two people were injured in a clash between workers of two parties at Kadavina Hosahalli in Holenarasipur taluk. Holenarasipur is the native place of both the Congress and JD(S) candidates. The candidates - Prajwal Revanna of the JD(S) and Shreyas M. Patel of the Congress - represent two families that have fought elections against each other for decades.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US