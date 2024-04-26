Workers of Congress, JD(S) engage in clashes in Holenarasipur

April 26, 2024 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - Hassan

Three suffered injuries during a clash between supporters of the Janata Dal (Secular) and the Congress during polling at Vaddarapalya in Holenarasipur taluk on Friday.

The clash broke out when Anupama Mahesh, mother of Congress candidate Shreyas M. Patel visited the booth around 3.45 p.m. The JD(S) workers raised slogans praising their party as the Congress leader reached the place, leaving the Congress supporters angry.

The Congress workers, too, raised slogans, leading to a heated argument. It led to a clash between the groups. Mohan Kumar, Girish, Manjunath suffered serious injuries. They have been admitted to Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences for treatment.

In another case, two people were injured in a clash between workers of two parties at Kadavina Hosahalli in Holenarasipur taluk. Holenarasipur is the native place of both the Congress and JD(S) candidates. The candidates - Prajwal Revanna of the JD(S) and Shreyas M. Patel of the Congress - represent two families that have fought elections against each other for decades.